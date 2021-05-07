Maryland legislator concerned for small businesses in wake of COVID

Maryland Delegate Brooke Lierman (D – Baltimore City) is a candidate for Maryland State Comptroller next year and is concerned that small business is recovering from the pandemic.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Friday that he is awarding more than $6 million to dozens of industry partnerships as a way to help rebound from the economic downturn during COVID.

Meanwhile, a member of the Transportation and Environment Committee in the House of Delegates made a swing through some western Maryland counties on Friday to check on that economic recovery. With the General Assembly having adjourned last month, Delegate Brooke Lierman (D – Baltimore City) met with Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller, community leaders and small business owners about their outlook in the region.

“I’m looking at how they can use the money so we can make sure it reaches the people who need it,” said Lierman. “But also that we can plan to build more thriving small businesses, help make sure we’re surging out of this past year because that has been so difficult for so many people.”

Lierman is a candidate for state comptroller in next year’s election. Incumbent Peter Franchot is running for governor to succeed Hogan.