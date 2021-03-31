Maryland legislation banning cosmetic animal testing headed to Gov. Hogan

The Maryland State Legislature has just passed a bill that would ban the sale of cosmetic products that were tested on animals. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of the United States.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Legislature has just passed a bill that would ban the sale of cosmetic products that were tested on animals.

The legislation, called the Prohibition on Testing Cosmetics on Animals, is headed to Governor Larry Hogan’s desk. It would ban products like lipstick, blush, concealer, mascara, and others that have been tested on animals from being distributed in the state of Maryland.

The legislation would also ban companies contracting a separate entity to conduct animal testing during the development of a cosmetic. It also states that it is illegal for a manufacturer to sell a cosmetic that the manufacturer had prior knowledge of or should have reasonable knowledge that the final product or any individual component was developed or manufactured using animal testing.

This also applies to any ingredient that may have been used in the cosmetic as well as any third party or other entity that the manufacturer used to create or manufacture the cosmetic. This portion of the legislation would go into effect for products that were created or manufactured on or after January 1st, 2022.

The legislation passed unanimously through the State Senate on February 5, 2021, and passed by a vote of 94 to 38 through the House on March 29th, 2021. These votes made Maryland just the fifth state in the nation to pass legislation like this alongside California, Nevada, Illinois, and Virginia.

Jennifer Bevan-Dangel is the Maryland State Director of Humane Society of the United States. She explained that the new legislation in Maryland will aid the proposed federal legislation, named the Humane Cosmetics Act, when it is presented to Congress.

“Maryland, by acting and acting so quickly is really helping build momentum behind national and even international reform,” Bevan-Dangel stated. “The more states that have created this ban and passed the identical ban, that helps build the momentum we need so that America can step forward and be cruelty-free.”

If Governor Hogan signs this legislation, the Prohibition on Testing Cosmetics on Animals will go into effect in July of 2022.