Maryland leaders look to decrease pedestrian deaths, injuries

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Officials were joined Saturday morning by local and state leaders for the Virtual Vision Zero conference, advocating for zero pedestrian fatalities by the year 2030.

The conference opened with a moment of silence, remembering the 18 pedestrians killed and 501 injured in Montgomery County last year.

Participants discussed the issues that lead to these deaths and advocated for legislation at the state and local level.

“These accidents don’t need to happen,” Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown said. “By dedicating ourselves to the safety of our communities and investing in local infrastructure, we can save lives.”

Legislation discussed included a bill granting the county the ability to lower speed limits, increasing automated traffic enforcement like speed cameras, and county budget proposals for better infrastructure for bikers and pedestrians.

“We need to continue pushing count and state partners to reimagine how we use our roads and the spaces that also work for people,” Councilmember Evan Glass said. “Not just cars.”

Glass announced advocates have launched a Montgomery County Chapter of Families for Safe Streets to meet these pedestrian safety goals in the coming months.