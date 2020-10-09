Maryland leaders call on Congress to pass another round of stimulus relief

A Maryland state flag waves near the state house on the morning of the first day of the state’s 2020 legislative session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Franchot said Maryland needs the second round of stimulus in order to maintain the state's economic stability

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland state leaders are calling on Congress to pass another round of federal funding.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) joined by State Treasurer, Nancy Kopp (D), and Comptroller of Maryland, Peter Franchot (D) said this relief is not only needed in the state but around the country. Hogan asked for Congress to reach some kind of bi-partisan agreement for states to recover from the global pandemic.

“Washington continued failure to pass this much-needed relief is already harming our nation’s health and our economic recovery. The American people can not afford to wait until after the election.”

President Trump pulled the plug on the negotiations but kept the door open for relief for the airline industry and $1,200 checks to Americans.