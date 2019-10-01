Maryland laws taking effect Oct. 1, how they may impact you

Age of tobacco, vaping and cannabis use changes from 18 to 21 years of age

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many Maryland laws are going into effect Tuesday, October 1 including laws related to criminal justice reform, electronic harassment, alcohol and vape laws.

Vaping has been a controversial subject for the past several months, according to health officials. The age for purchasing or being sold tobacco products such as vape pens, e-cigarette, regular cigarettes and other smoking devices has been bumped from 18 to 21. As of today, minors are prohibited from using tanning facilities. According to the Maryland Health Department, tanning facilities cannot allow minors under the age of 18 to use any tanning device which includes, sunlamps, tanning booths or tanning beds.

Senate Bill 707, which passed in the 2018 legislative session but is going into effect today, bans the sale of bump stocks in Maryland. In addition, drinking and holding an alcoholic beverage in public under certain circumstances or having one in an open container will now be considered a civil rather than a criminal offense according to HB88.

As the General Assembly of Maryland reports, some laws that go into effect include not only humans but animals as well. With HB135, financial responsibility that comes with the treatment and care of an animal that’s experienced animal cruelty now lies with the defendant instead of the animal shelter. The organization also shares that as of today, antibiotics distributed to farm animals will be limited.

In criminal law, electronic harassment and bullying (Grace’s Law 2.0), cracks down on anyone maliciously engages in electronic communication, as part of a series of communications, has the effect of intimidating or harassing a minor and causing physical injury or serious emotional distress. This law builds off the original Grace’s Law.

Maryland will no longer prosecute attempted suicide as a crime. As National Recovery Month came to a close yesterday, House Bill 116 now requires jail facilities to “conduct an assessment of the mental health and substance use status of each inmate using evidence-based screenings and assessments”.

For other laws that go into effect as of October, visit the General Assembly of Maryland’s webpage.

