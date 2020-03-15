Maryland lawmakers to end session early due to virus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Maryland lawmakers say they will end the state’s legislative session early due to the new coronavirus and reconvene in a special session in the last week of May.
Senate President Bill Ferguson said Sunday it was not an easy decision to make. Maryland’s 90-day legislative session was scheduled to end on April 6. House Speaker Adrienne Jones says it’s important for lawmakers to balance their duties and protecting the public’s health.
Lawmakers have been working on priority legislation like the state budget in preparation for early adjournment.
