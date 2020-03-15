Maryland lawmakers to end session early due to virus

A sign indicates the Maryland State House, which is normally open daily to the public, is closed on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., due to concerns about coronavirus. The Maryland General Assembly is scheduled to meet in the building Sunday afternoon. Lawmakers are working to complete work on priority legislation in case they decide to close the legislative session before its scheduled April 6 adjournment because of the virus. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Maryland lawmakers say they will end the state’s legislative session early due to the new coronavirus and reconvene in a special session in the last week of May.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said Sunday it was not an easy decision to make. Maryland’s 90-day legislative session was scheduled to end on April 6. House Speaker Adrienne Jones says it’s important for lawmakers to balance their duties and protecting the public’s health.

Lawmakers have been working on priority legislation like the state budget in preparation for early adjournment.