Maryland lawmakers push to close tax gap

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — As Maryland lawmakers are gearing up for the upcoming session, some are talking about a bill that would ensure every resident is paying their fair share of taxes.

Officials are introducing the earned income tax credit in place to benefit lower-income residents. The bill would look at income, the number of children and assets to determine how much they will get back after taxes. The legislation would also review the amount paid by wealthy and low to moderate-income individuals to ensure tax fairness closing financial gaps in the state. Many communities have been hit hard during the pandemic and officials say the bill is considered to be one of the most effective anti-poverty tools.

“It’s really about wealth and income inequality and the fact that wealth is concentrated still, in the hands of a few people, and it really takes tax policy changes to be a tool that can be used,” said Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, (D) Maryland – district 20.

The Fair Share Legislation is another bill that would lower the $5 million tax exemption to $1 million when passing income along as an inheritance.