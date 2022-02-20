Maryland lawmakers propose bill to expand American History classes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers are working to expand the curriculum in U.S. History classes to include more untold stories about minorities.

Maryland legislators say what students are being taught in their American history classes just isn’t enough, and it’s time to change that.

The bill will require state school superintendents to work with school boards to find a way to add more about how women, African Americans, Asian Americans, and other minorities contributed to America’s history. They hope this will expand students’ knowledge, and one day put an end to discrimination.

“I hope children become better adults because they have a better understanding. Again, it’s about the contract contributions, as well as the oppressions of different people,” said bill co-sponsor Maryland Sen. Jill Carter.

“I think knowledge of ourselves is one of the most important things that we can do, not just for African Americans, but for all races to know what you can become to know what predates you, and know what your future could look like. Just put in the time and effort,” said bill co-sponsor Maryland Sen. Ron Watson.

One of the concerns Senator Watson addressed is how this would affect funding.

The bill is waiting to be heard in the education, health, and environment committee. If this bill passes in the senate and house it could go into effect in December.