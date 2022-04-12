ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Millions of Marylanders will soon be able to take up to 12 weeks of partially family paid leave after lawmakers overrode a veto from Governor Hogan.

The passage of the Time to Care Act of 2022 makes Maryland the 10th state — including D.C. — to grant paid family leave. This act will ensure that employees can receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave when workers or their loved ones are seriously ill, parents of any gender are welcoming a new child or to address the impact of military deployment.

“It’s important that they can receive a benefit where they can take time from their work and care for the family,” said Myles Hicks of the Time to Care Act Coalition. “No one should have to choose between the job they need and the family that they love.”

Dr. Physician Ealena Callendar says this bill is even more important now because during the pandemic many people simply could not afford to quarantine and possibly risked spreading the contagious virus.

“They’re doing this calculation thinking, if I say I feel this way, I can’t go to work for two weeks… I don’t get paid for two weeks, I can’t pay my rent” said Callendar.

Dr. Callendar also says you run the risk of getting more sick and needing more time off work if you do not take the appropriate time off.

“Not taking care of yourself at the beginning can cost a lot more in money and time and hospitalization and healthcare costs down the line,” said Dr. Callendar.

The benefit pays works on a sliding scale with lower-income workers receiving the highest portion of their income. Weekly employees can expect to receive anywhere from $500 dollars to $1,000 a week and in some cases, an employee could receive up to 24 weeks of leave.

“There are specific cases where a mother might be bedridden early or she might have to go on bed rest for six weeks,” said Hicks. “So you can get six weeks of paid family leave and then again once you have your child, you get 12 weeks to care for your child.”

This program provides benefits through an insurance system through the department of labor that both employers and employees contribute to. It’s anticipated that Marylanders can start applying in January 2025.