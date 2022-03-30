ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Abortion Care Access Bill, also known as House Bill 937, would expand access to abortion by allowing nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and other medical professionals to perform the procedure.

The bill was passed by the Maryland General Assembly Tuesday. It would also allow most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has not yet commented on his position on the bill. The Governor has said he personally opposes abortion, though he has called the issue settled law in the state.

Supporters say Maryland does not have enough abortion providers for the needs of the state. Opponents said the measure went too far.

“We feel like it’s a dangerous step, taking and having no safeguards on it is hard,” said Republican Senator Justin Ready.

The new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to overturn Roe V. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that banned states from outlawing abortion.