Maryland lawmakers introduce bills to protect reproductive rights

Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads “Hands Off Roe!!!” as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Annapolis, Md (WDVM) — In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to allow Texas’ abortion restriction to go ahead, Maryland Lawmakers, along with abortion-rights activists, held a news conference on Monday afternoon to introduce a series of bills to protect reproductive rights.

Some bills have been introduced during the news conference, including House Bill 1171, “Declaration of Rights – Right to Reproductive Liberty,” House Bill 937, “Abortion Care Access Act,” House Bill 952 “Access to Abortion Care and Health Insurance Act.”

House Bill 1171, which has been introduced by the Democrat House Speaker Adrienne Jones, District 10 of Baltimore County, seek to “Proposing an amendment to the Maryland Constitution to establish that every person, as a central component of the individual’s rights to liberty and equality, has the fundamental right to reproductive liberty,” and seek to prohibit the state from restriction the reproductive rights unless in some circumstances. If passed and signed, it will be on the ballot in the next general election in November.

“Since the Supreme Court has allowed some of the most restrictive abortion legislation we have seen in a generation, right now, more than 36 million women across the country could lose critical access to reproductive health care,” Jones said at the beginning of the news conference.

“Restricting women’s family planning option is dangerous and unacceptable. We will do everything we can to make sure that women’s reproductive health care is constantly protected in Maryland, and any woman seeking care in our state has access to it, Jones added.

President and CEO of the Planned Parenthood of Maryland, Karen Nelson, also presented in the meeting. “49 years ago, the US Sumpre Court landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade, recognized that the constitutional right to privacy exists and recognize that this does extend to a woman’s right to make her own medical decision, and that includes the right to have an abortion without interference from government. The recent challenges to abortion rights, including Texas and Supreme Court, should really be a wake-up call to everyone.”

Lawmakers are confident those series of bills will be passed in both chambers, given the Democrats are in control of the legislation.