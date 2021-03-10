Maryland lawmakers deciding what “essential workers” should get for being on the front lines during the pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — At the Maryland State House, Senators and Delegates are working on a bill to grant protections to “essential workers” during the pandemic

Under the bill, those eligible would receive $3.00 an hour in hazard pay, be provided personal protective equipment by their employers and get three days bereavement leave as well as two weeks paid health leave. The business community says they are under enough financial stress as it is from the economic downturn and it cannot afford these costs.

Riccara Jones with the Maryland Service Employees International Union says the lives of the workforce can literally be on the line.

“I understand there is some cost to businesses,” said Jones, “but what gets lost in the conversation is the cost to essential workers.”

These costs include transportation to the workplace, having to buy their own PPE and child care — not to mention potential exposure to infection at the workplace, which can be fatal for the worker and their household.

Senator Malcolm Augustine from Prince George’s County serves on the Finance Committee and says he believes a compromise can be reached between business and labor.

“It’s a priority I believe of our chamber,” he said. “It’s a priority of the Maryland General Assembly.”

“For every day that we wait another worker gets exposed at the workplace that this bill would provide some protection for,” Jones said.

As Senators and Delegates get down to the fine print, some are breaking down the definition of “essential worker” into 76 different categories. And there are details like what defines “hazard pay.” There’s talk of an emergency version of this bill being sent to the governor for his signature this month, with an updated version in April before the General Assembly adjourns.

Under the bill, the State’s Labor Department could impose $1,000.00 fines on businesses that do not extend these basic worker protections to their employees.