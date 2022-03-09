ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Lawmakers in Maryland are considering a new animal abuse bill that would boost the penalties for people who neglect or abuse animals to the point the animal dies or has to be euthanized.

Senate Bill 672 would increase the maximum penalty for this crime from 3 months behind bars, a $1,000 fine to 3 years in prison, and a $5,000 fine.

One of the cases this new legislation stems from is a woman found with 66 neglected dogs in her Rockville home in 2016, and 3 had to be euthanized. The bill’s sponsors, Sen. Ben Kramer and State Attorney John McCarthy, also are pushing to give the court authority to ban a person who has committed this crime from owning an animal again.

“In many instances where we see recurring ongoing domestic violence in homes, we coincidently and simultaneously see abuse against animals,” said McCarthy. “So sometimes these things that we are focusing on and addressing in the community, they’re not isolated.”

During a hearing on Tuesday in Annapolis, the bill faced no opposition and now is awaiting a committee vote.