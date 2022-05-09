KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Have you ever noticed some of those old streetlights connected to wooden poles? Well, some Maryland lawmakers are hoping to get rid of them because they are not safe.

Between Montgomery and Prince George’s County, there are roughly 65,000 of those lights that have been around for decades. The lights, owned by Pepco, are flawed, unstable, and cost the cities way too much money – lawmakers said.

They along with council members are calling for new, modern LED lights that do not require a lot of maintenance. Updating those streetlights is also expected to keep people safe from walking at night.

“Sadly we have had some instances of people who have been struck or even killed at an intersection and you look up and the lights there are dark, they are owned by Pepco, they are antiquated, they are obsolete and they haven’t been maintained,” said Delegate Al Carr, (D) District 18.

Officials said Pepco has updated 4% of Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties streetlights, which puts them far behind other jurisdictions.