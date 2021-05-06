Maryland launches new website to make it easier to pay tolls

Paying tolls early could get drivers a 15% discount

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — As more drivers are spending a little extra money on toll roads, a new website was launched to make it a bit easier to plan those costly trips in Maryland.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is making traveling on the roadways more convenient for drivers. DriveEZMD is a website for customers to sign up for a new way to pay tolls. With a feature called pay-by-plate, tolls will be automatically billed to the driver’s registered credit card on the site.

This eliminates extra steps for drivers to take, as many would get sent a bill in the mail after using Maryland’s tolling facilities. Additionally, if you pay your tolls early, you could get a 15% discount.

