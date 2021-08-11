Maryland launches “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate” campaign

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As cases continue to rise and different strands begin to spread, health departments are emphasizing the importance of routine vaccinations.

On Monday, Gov. Hogan launched the “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate,” a new campaign to encourage parents and guardians to get their children caught up on routine vaccinations prior to the beginning of the new school year.

To emphasize the importance of routine vaccinations, Governor Hogan also declared August as Immunization Awareness Month. In addition to the $1 million VaxU promotion campaign, All students ages 12 to 16, who receive Covid-19 vaccines will be eligible to win a $50,000 scholarship.

In an effort to spread awareness, Young people from western Maryland are opening up about why they chose to be vaccinated. You can find their stories here: Mary, Jaylen, Brooklyn.





