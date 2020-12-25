Maryland jury trials suspended until April

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – Jury trials across the state have been suspended until April due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ann Barbera said courts will remain in Phase II until March 14 and jury trials won’t resume until April 23.

“The surge in COVID-19 cases during November is expected to be sustained through the winter, making it necessary for the Maryland Judiciary to remain in Phase II of its operations plan,” Judge Barbera said. “We will continue to monitor the public health emergency and adjust court operations, as necessary, to protect the safety of the public, judges, and Judiciary personnel. We will also ensure that as many of the Judiciary’s core functions continue to the extent the emergency conditions allow.”

Under phase II, certain cases can be heard remotely or in-person, but jury trials won’t start up again until phase V.