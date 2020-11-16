Maryland jury trials postponed until 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — In response to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maryland, all jury trials are postponed until next year.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan announced cutbacks due to an uptick in positive cases. The Maryland Judiciary will go from Phase 5 to Phase 3 in terms of operations and reopening.

Last month, jury trials resumed for the first time since March. Current jury trials that have already begun will be able to continue. Also, district and circuit courts will hear specific case types remotely or in-person.

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera released a statement:

“After consultation with the leadership of The Maryland Department of Health and judiciary leaders, I have determined that the Maryland Judiciary must return to restricted operations as described in Phase 3 in response to the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Maryland. The health and safety of the public, judges, and judiciary staff remains a top priority, and we will continue to monitor the Covid-19 heath emergency and adjust judiciary operations as necessary.”

The District Court of Maryland and Circuit Courts throughout the state will remain open to the public.