Maryland Judiciary enters Phase IV of reopening plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Judiciary will be entering Phase IV of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday, August 31.

All circuit courts in Maryland and the District Court of Maryland will permit statewide non-jury trials and contested hearings in civil, family, and juvenile cases.

Anyone that enters a courthouse will be required to wear a face mask or face covering, submit to a written or verbal questionnaire on COVID-19 symptoms, and also submit to a temperature check. All court operations will resume, this does not include any jury trials.

“Dockets will be restricted in size, and face masks, social distancing, temperature checks at building entrances, and other measures will remain in place to help to protect the public, judges, and Judiciary staff to the extent possible. We will continue to follow the best practices recommended by the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The phased resumption of court operations combines health measures with operations protocols to serve the justice needs of the people of Maryland.” Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, Maryland Court of Appeals

Anyone that needs help accessing affordable civil legal assistance can contact the Maryland Courts Self-Help Center at 410-260-1392. Attorneys are available from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Find out more information on COVID-19 and court operations online.