Maryland is showing the importance of assistive technology

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Hogan issued a proclamation declaring April 14 Assistive Technology Awareness Day in Maryland.

The goal of the day is to shed light on the importance of using technology to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by expanding access to educational and employment opportunities.

Without assistive technology, it can be hard for some members of the disability community to communicate and care for themselves, especially during the pandemic. This is why the day is important so people can all learn to communicate in various ways to promote inclusion.

“Our iPhones, desktops or laptops, everything is really made to help integrate all of our needs and so it’s just a way to celebrate how technology makes things possible for all of us,” said Lori Markland, Executive Director of The Maryland Assistive Technology program.

Assistive technology comes in various forms and you should consult with an expert to choose the best one that suits your needs.

In January Maryland opened its first assistive technology reuse center in Columbia. The center provides assistive technology to all people with a disability, including children.