Maryland is one of the top states to prepare for climate change

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Many people see climate change as a problem that won’t occur in the near future, however according to research from John Hopkins, Americans are now dealing with record flooding, more intense heat waves, and hurricanes.

In an effort to see what states are the most prepared for the effects of climate change, experts began to study all 50 states.

The Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and Trust for America’s Health ranked states that are the most and least prepared for climate change.

Researchers analyzed all 50 states and found that many states – especially those most vulnerable to climate change, like West Virginia, are not prepared to protect locals from the health impacts it could cause.

However, the data showed Maryland is one of the top states that have significantly prepared for the public health consequences.

Experts say it’s important for state officials to make preparations quickly because this year has shown us it is important to prepare for the unexpected.

“One reason for the good work in Maryland is that it’s a grantee of the CDC climate-ready states and cities initiative. Maryland has been prioritizing these issues for years and has been working with some of the country’s best experts. The state has also been collaborating with local governments to integrate climate change into their planet. This is essential to protecting residents.” Matt McKillop, Senior Researcher at Trust for America’s Health

Experts say it is important to research and understand the impact of climate change, and they encourage families to communicate and can come up with a plan that works best for them.