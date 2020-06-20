Maryland is #21 in the country for high risk millennials, researcher says

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Health experts at Quotewizard have been analyzing data trends to find where in the U.S. has the most millennials at a high risk for COVID-19, and Maryland is in the top half of the list.

If the number of millennial COVID-19 cases continues to rise, we could see a proportional increase in the number of millennial deaths with underlying health conditions, according to Quotewizard.

Millennials are people born roughly between 1981 and 1996, meaning the oldest millennials are nearly 40 years old now, and the youngest are reaching their mid-20s.

A team of analysts found that Maryland has the 21st-highest rate of millennials with underlying health conditions at most risk.

This means millennials who suffer from underlying conditions like diabetes, asthma, hypertension should be taking extra precaution to prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Millennials with underlying health conditions experience a death rate similar to the older age group over 65, a research analyst at Quotewizard said.

“Regardless of age group these underlying health conditions in COVID-19 symptoms are an extreme,” said Adam Johnson.

If you have any underlying health conditions, health professionals are urging you to take the proper precautions.

