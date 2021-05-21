Maryland introduces $40,000 incentive to encourage residents to get COVID vaccine.

MARYLAND (WDVM) — On Thursday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a new campaign to encourage residents to get their COVID vaccine. The promotion will run from May 25th to July 3rd, drawing 40 names over 40 days. The final grand prize drawing of $400,000 will be held on July 4th.

Governor Larry Hogan explained, “Anyone 18 and older who’s already been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state of Maryland at any time is also eligible for these prizes and will automatically be entered to win.”

The Maryland Lottery will randomly select and award a $40,000 prize, each and every day to a vaccinated Marylander. However, some restrictions do apply. Residents must have received their shot at a facility within Maryland, meaning vaccine appointments in other states and at federal facilities will not be eligible for entry into the promotion.

Barry Glick has already received the first dose of his vaccine and joked that he would buy a new car and an apartment if he is lucky enough to win a daily drawing. He believes the vaccine incentive promotion is a great way to encourage other residents to get their vaccine.

“I think it’s a good thing. [But] I think yeah why, why so late?” Glick said. “I think that it should have done earlier so more people would want to get involved and get this shot and more people be safe out on the street.”

The funding for the campaign will be provided by the Maryland Lottery’s Marketing Fund which is used for promotions and advertising. This new promotion will not reduce the amount the organization contributes to public schools and other state initiatives. However, some residents aren’t completely on board with the incentive program.

Ed Schreiber has also already received the first dose of his COVID vaccine. He believes an incentive program to this magnitude should not be necessary to encourage people to get their vaccine.

“I’m not opposed to it. We’d like to see as many people get vaccinated as possible,” Schreiber said. “I think government’s given away too much money as it is already and it’s kind of decreasing the amount of workforce that is available.”

Eligible residents do not need to enter the promotion separately as the state will verify whether the resident has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination in Maryland and whether the entry has been accepted as valid in the Immunization Information System, ImmuNet. The Maryland Lottery will use a random number generator to draw a winning number each day from within the range provided by the Maryland Department of Health.

If a resident meets the qualifications, they will be assigned a random number each day by the Maryland Department of Health for the drawing. Each day, MDH will report the total number of Maryland residents who are eligible in the promotion to the Maryland Lottery. The report will not include anyone’s identity or other personal information. Your information from the Maryland Department of Health will not be given to the Maryland Lottery without your consent.

If you are lucky enough to win a daily drawing, you will be contacted by the Maryland Department of Health. The winners of this promotion will be permitted to remain anonymous.

For full details and rules on the promotion, please visit the official promotion page on the Maryland Lottery website.