HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In just a few weeks, the Historic Maryland Theatre will be rolling out the red carpet once again as the Maryland International Film Festival returns to Hagerstown for its 10th year.

The festival will be held from March 25 through March 27. This year, the festival had over 150 submissions from 17 countries and 30 states.

The festival board has selected around 80 films with submissions from filmmakers in South Korea, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Austria. Films will be shown at the Washington County Free Library, the Grand Piano Ballroom, the New Act Black Box Theatre, and the University System of Maryland Hagerstown Event Facility.

The festival will feature various kinds of films including short films, documentaries, animated films, feature-length films, 19 local films from artists in Maryland, foreign films, and student films. The festivities will begin on Friday, March 25th with the Red Carpet opening night and the VIP reception. Awards will be handed out during the Opening Night Celebrations, awards, and the introduction of

opening night short films. Filmmaker awards will be presented on Saturday, March 26th, for Best Feature, Best Short, Best Animation, Best Student, Best Documentary, Best Local Film, and Best Foreign Film.

Nicole Houser, President & Co-Founder of the Maryland International Film Festival says she’s excited to celebrate a decade of the festival and is even more elated to welcome film lovers back to the theater. She explained that this year’s festival is especially important as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept so many inside and unable to gather together. She also says the festival also allows for future filmmakers and students at the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts, which is right next door to the Historic Maryland Theatre, to interact with industry leaders.

“It’s just allowing them to interact with people who have been doing this and people who enjoy doing this and ask questions, learn from them and just gain information and knowledge,” Houser said. “Let’s enjoy, have fun. Get back out enjoy arts and theater and movies and mingle.”

The Maryland International Film Festival will also be honoring two people for their contributions to film and television in the state. WDVM’s own Mark Kraham is the recipient of the Nora Roberts Foundation Award and Hollywood actress Ann Mahoney is this year’s Mendez Award recipient. Kraham and Mahoney will be honored during the Opening Night Celebrations.

For more information and tickets, please visit the official Maryland International Film Festival website.