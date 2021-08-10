Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown will screen over 100 films

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland International Film Festival is back this year after being put on pause due to the pandemic last year, but this year they have attracted over 100 films.

Films will be screened in venues throughout Hagerstown’s downtown, in the middle of the arts and entertainment district.

The festival this year had over 300 submissions, and awards for best feature, best short, best animation, best student, best documentary, best local film, and the best foreign film will be awarded.

“It gives them an audience. It gives them feedback. We usually have a good turnout from the filmmakers and even those internationally that travel this year is going to be a little different just because of COVID. but um, It gives them other filmmakers some ideas of where to start, where to get financing, and who to get your film in front of,” said Nicole Houser, board president, Maryland International Film Festival.

The film festival is being held on the week of August 20th-22nd. You can find tickets here.