Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown postponed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The 9th Annual Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown is being postponed, the president of the festival said Thursday.

President Nicole Houser told WDVM of the postponing shortly after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced immediate action in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Part of that action plan included canceling large gatherings and events with over 250 attendees.

The Board of Directors are working to reschedule the festival which was originally slated for March 27-29, 2020.

