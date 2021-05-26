Maryland improves COVD-19 vaccination rate

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — At the end of January Maryland ranked 47th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. for the percentage of its population that had been fully vaccinated.

But Marylanders have been rolling up their sleeves and the state is among the top ten in the nation with a population fully immunized. And that has Marylanders getting back into their pre-pandemic routines, like spending time at the local YMCA. Maria Rubeling is CEO of the Hagerstown Y and says its members are so happy to be back

“The vaccine is something that has been really great,” says Rubeling, “because it certainly is making our clientele feel much more comfortable about coming back, coming to the Y, getting back out in the community.”

Maryland health officials say part of the reason it took so long to hit its success rate was getting enough supply of the vaccine.