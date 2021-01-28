Maryland House Republicans present bills to get students back to school

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — It’s no secret that virtual learning has failed to adequately replace in-person learning. Now, Maryland House Republicans are introducing a series of bills aimed at getting students back in the classroom.

The first bill is the Real Money for Education Act. The goal of this bill is for any district that doesn’t fully reopen by fall 2021, parents will be able to take the state’s portion of per-pupil funding and spend the money at the private or parochial school of their choice.

Then there’s the Learning at Home Relief Act, which offers $250 per child tax credit to help offset the cost of educating children at home.

There also two bills aimed at helping the at-risk student population. The Education Equality for All Act will address special needs evaluations. and the Vulnerable Student Protection Act will require schools to provide critical services, in-person, for at-risk students.