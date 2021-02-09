Maryland House overrides veto of major education measure

Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, stands outside the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, with cardboard cutouts of students before the House of Delegates voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a comprehensive K-12 education measure that will steer billions in new funding to schools over the next decade. The Maryland Senate will still need to override the veto for the measure to become law. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a comprehensive K-12 education measure. The bill would boost school funding by billions of dollars over a decade.

The House voted 95-37 to override the veto on Monday. The House needed 85 votes, or three-fifths, for the override. The measure has been a top priority of Democrats, who control the General Assembly.

The Maryland Senate will still need to override the veto for the measure to become law. The bill was based on the recommendations of a state commission and more than three years of study.