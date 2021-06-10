Maryland hospitals join together to call for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s hospitals and health systems joined together through the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA), calling for anyone who works in hospitals to be vaccinated.

This comes after Johns Hopkins Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) announced all staff will have to be fully vaccinated by September 1st. As of now there aren’t plans to terminate employees who do not get vaccinated, but there would be regular coronavirus testing.

Currently about 70 percent of hospital workers in Maryland are vaccinated and the MHA says this consensus demonstrates hospitals’ commitment to caring for their communities and fulfills their promise to put patients first.

Bob Atlas, President of Maryland Hospital Association said, “at the same time we understand why other states are not yet there. But we’ve shared what we’re doing with all the other state hospital associations and a number of them have said they’re excited by what we’re doing and they’re going to follow.”

Hospitals will comply with all federal and state laws in granting appropriate exemptions for medical or religious reasons.