Maryland hospitals facing severe nursing shortages

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Health care workers have taken the brunt force of the pandemic. Now hospitals in Maryland are facing critically low numbers for these necessary staff members.

The Maryland Hospital Association says that hospitals across the state have over 3,900 nursing vacancies, a 50% jump from the last poll taken in August of last year when hospitals collectively reported just 2,600 nursing vacancies.

On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the COVID positivity rate in the state has dropped below 10% and that hospitalizations for COVID have dropped more than 50% in just a few weeks. But that doesn’t equate to a break for health care workers.

The CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association explained that those vacant beds from recovered COVID patients are often almost immediately filled with another patient needing care.

MHA says Gov. Hogan’s 30-day state of emergency order has helped to alleviate some of the stresses by allowing for staffing flexibilities like bringing in qualified staff from out of state and allowing nursing students to assist in hospitals. But MHA says it’s not enough especially with COVID numbers still rising but there is a piece of legislation that could help.

“We have pending in the legislature the Health Care Heroes Act which would give our Health Secretary sort of powers administratively to expand the health care workforce flexibility, without the governor having to declare a public health emergency, which has been our only lever to pull,” Bob Atlas, President & CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, explained.

The 30-day state of emergency will be ending this Friday, Feb. 4, but the Maryland Hospital Association is hoping that the order will be renewed or the Health Care Heroes Act will pass through the legislature, but that process could take weeks to come to fruition. When the state of emergency ended back in August after Gov. Hogan stopped renewing those orders, he did grant a grace period of 45 days for these staffing flexibilities to continue. But no such discussion has been brought to the table. MHA is hoping that if the Health Care Heroes doesn’t reach the legislature soon, another grace period will be granted.

The Maryland Hospital Association also hopes that Gov. Hogan will address the impacts that the pandemic has had on health care workers during his State of the State address on Wednesday night.