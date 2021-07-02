Maryland hospitalizations fall below 100, state has 6th most fully vaccinated population in the nation

A healthcare worker fills out paper work for a patient who died from COVID-19, in a morgue at the Samaritana Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Colombia has become a pandemic hotspot experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections and a surge in deaths. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen below 100 for the first time ever, with 97 people being treated for the disease on Friday. Of those patients, 31 people were in the ICU.

This is a far cry from when the state peaked at nearly 2,000 hospitalizations in mid-January. In-patient cases have fallen relatively steadily since late April.

According to the CDC, the state also ranked sixth in the nation for fully vaccinated individuals as of Friday, with 56.1% of its population having completed their vaccination regimens. 74.8% of Maryland adults have also received at least one dose of the vaccine, surpassing President Biden’s goal of 70% by July Fourth.

“As we enter the holiday weekend, all of our health metrics are at or near record lows, and we are approaching 75% of adults vaccinated,” said Governor Hogan. “There are still two days left to get vaccinated to be eligible for our $2 million Vax Cash Promotion — including the $400,000 grand prize drawing on July Fourth.”

The state’s 7-day positivity rate on Friday was 0.57%, and the case rate sat at one per 100,000.