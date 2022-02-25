MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Maryland has reached yet again another milestone. Governor Hogan announced the state’s hospitalizations dropped below 500.

The governor’s office reported hospitalizations declined by 86%, and for the first time since last August, the Intensive Care Unit levels statewide have dropped below 100. To top it off, Maryland’s positivity rate is at the lowest level it’s been since last July.

The Hogan’s office also announced, “Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 95.4% since its Omicron peak, and the state is reporting the country’s second-lowest case rate.”

Although cases are declining, health experts recommend residents get vaccinated and boosted.