Maryland Hospital Association celebrates 50 Years advancing healthcare

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WDVM) — The association began in the 1940s, when a group of hospital workers met to discuss various issues happening specifically in Baltimore hospitals.

The group, then called the Hospital Council of Maryland, eventually addressed hospital issues statewide.

Now MHA heads 61 nonprofit hospitals, helping many people in Maryland receive great care and workers at the MHA say they are honored to be apart of history.

“It’s an accomplishment in a way because not a lot of organizations have that kind of durability. Things have changed in other states. We’ve seen some of the hospital associations so fragmented, but all of our hospitals have stayed together and hung together,” said president and CEO Bob Atlas.