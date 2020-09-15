Maryland Hospital Association celebrates 50 Years advancing healthcare

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WDVM) — The association began in the 1940s, when a group of hospital workers  met to discuss various issues happening specifically in Baltimore hospitals.

The group, then called the Hospital Council of Maryland, eventually addressed hospital issues statewide.

Now MHA heads 61 nonprofit hospitals, helping many people in Maryland receive great care and workers at the MHA say they are honored to be apart of history.

“It’s an accomplishment in a way because not a lot of organizations have that kind of durability. Things have changed in other states. We’ve seen some of the hospital associations so fragmented, but all of our hospitals have stayed together and hung together,” said president and CEO Bob Atlas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories