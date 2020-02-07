Maryland high schoolers among nation’s best in advanced placement testing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland high school students rank among the top in the nation in advanced placement exams as they earn their diplomas. Families are finding those scores are making things a little easier on the pocketbook too.

AP exams, if passed, give high school students college credit before they enroll as freshmen. Maryland, for most of the past decade, has been among the national leaders in the number of students taking and passing at least one AP exam among those offered across several disciplines.

This week the College Board, the New York City-based administrator of the SAT exam, released a study showing Maryland students are among the five states with the highest scores.

Pieter Bickford serves on the Washington County Board of Education and says the data reflects the state’s commitment to the quality of education.

And the performance of Maryland students taking the exam is up 24 percent from just ten years ago, even though other states have expanded their commitment to the advanced placement programs.

Bickford notes that aside from the pride of academic excellence, families have the advantage of saving on tuition since students passing AP exams start college with class credits on their first day on campus.

But Bickford takes pride in the success of students taking the AP exam in his home county. He points to record high scores at Boonsboro High, South Hagerstown High, Williamsport High and the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts.