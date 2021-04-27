Maryland health officials respond to CDC’s new guidance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Maryland Health Officials are reviewing the state’s mask-wearing policies after the CDC announced loosened restrictions on outdoor mask-wearing for vaccinated people.

Frederick County’s Health Officer Dr. Brookmyer says that while research is encouraging, masks will always provide an extra layer of protection.

Brookmyer said, “What’s encouraging about this is the research that went into the determination as to where are the risks, where the risks the greatest, and which types of situations present the greatest risk.”

Despite this, some residents say they aren’t ready to adopt this new guidance and will still wear a mask even around other vaccinated people.

Resident Jamal Ingram said, “Maybe too soon. I think they should wait at least another six months, maybe a year.”

Another resident who is unvaccinated said that overall people should continue to be cautious and respectful of each other, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Mara Wright said, “Wear a mask until we feel as a country that we are at a stable place to get back to normal.”