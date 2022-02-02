Maryland Health Department launches “Go Vax” kids campaign

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s health department launched a campaign to encourage parents to get their children ages five to eleven vaccinated. It’s called the “Go Vax” real kids campaign.

Kids from across the state of Maryland share their reason for getting the vaccine. Although more than 100 thousand kids under 10 are vaccinated in Maryland right now. The health department says their goal is to have everyone vaccinated.

“This campaign is really about having kids see themselves getting vaccinated, and parents seeing kids getting vaccinated to help them understand why it is that it is the right thing to do,” said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau for Maryland Health Department

Pfizer has requested vaccine approval from the F.D.A for children under the age of five. The doses will be small, and they could be administered as early as March.