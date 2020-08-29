Maryland has the 5th lowest gym member return rates since gyms reopened

(WDVM) — Fitness Research Directors at RunRepeat, published a brand new follow-up study that surveyed over 5,000 people on their perspective on gyms reopening.

The purpose of the study is to learn how many people have returned to the gym since gyms reopened and what they plan to do moving forward.

The results show that Maryland has the 5th lowest gym member return rates since reopening, with 72.83% of people have not returned.

Maryland also had the 4th highest percentage of gym members who have already canceled or are considering canceling their memberships.

Although gyms were locked down, another study conducted by RunRepeat found that people were finding alternative ways to exercise during the pandemic.

“People are finding other ways to be active, they had gym memberships before and they weren’t going as much,” said Nick Rizzo, Fitness Research Director for RunRepeat. “People are now saying to themselves, I don’t have that option anymore, I have to get creative and get active, so they’re finding other ways to get that done from home.”

The study also found that American’s were the least likely to return to their gym of any country with 50.16% of people stating they would not return to their gyms when reopened.