MARYLAND, (WDVM) — According to national education data, 44.7 million Americans are in student debt, and the state of Maryland has one of the highest averages for student loan debt.

Collectively, Americans owe $1.68 trillion dollars in student loans according to Federal Student Aid. Maryland has a total of $34 billion in federal student debt across 804,600 active borrowers.

The data shows the average borrower in Maryland owes over $42,000 compared to the national average of $34,000. Overall, Maryland has one of the highest federal student debt rates in the U.S.

Devon Cameron, a researcher at Upgraded Points, analyzes student debt and said “There are a number of reasons why generally this is the case, it can be that there’s several higher concentration of private schools in that area.”

“I know that there might be some out of state students who are choosing to go to Maryland public schools which are very high quality. But, by extension, they are taking larger student loans in order to be able to do that,” said Cameron.

Experts say it’s important to start saving early and come up with a plan when applying for college.