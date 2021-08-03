Maryland gubernatorial candidate Mike Rosenbaum tours Hagerstown manufacturing facility

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland gubernatorial candidate Mike Rosenbaum was in Hagerstown on Tuesday touring the Jamison Door Company.

Rosenbaum was at the manufacturing facility discussing boosting workforce development and creating jobs in western Maryland.

Rosenbaum’s campaign comes after years of being a tech entrepreneur. Now, he’s tossing his hat into the ring for the gubernatorial race.

“As a state, we spend massive amounts of money to treat the symptoms of poverty. We spend money to provide health care for folks who are severely poor, but we spend very little to help folks not be poor. And it’s not just not being poor, we think about, we think about what are the pathways from jobs that you know that provide a living, two jobs that provide security, ” Rosenbaum said.

Jamison Door Company manufactures cold storage and specialty doors.