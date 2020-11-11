Maryland Governor tightening COVID-19 restrictions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland is tightening some of it’s COVID-19 safety precautions after numbers continue to spike across the state. Governor Larry Hogan said the state is now in the red zone for the number of cases per 100,000 people, and that number is continuing to rise.

According to Governor Hogan, COVID-19 numbers in the State of Maryland are the highest since June. He said, “More people are getting infected with the virus. More people are getting hospitalized. More people are going into intensive care and more Marylanders are dying.”

Statistics as of November 10, 2020 showed 761 hospitalizations, 176 patients in the Intensive Care Unit and more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases every day for a week straight, putting the statewide positivity rate over five percent.

The majority of people testing positive have noted working outside of home, eating indoors at restaurants and traveling out of the state, according to Governor Hogan. He said, “Residents and businesses have COVID fatigue. They’ve begun letting their guard down. Too many Marylanders are traveling out of state to unsafe locations, hosting large gatherings, crowding in bars, attending house parties and refusing to wear masks.”

Governor Hogan said he is doing what he has to in order to keep hospitals running and Marylanders healthy. He is rolling back the capacity guidelines set for restaurants and bars, from 75 percent to 50 percent. Additionally, he is reinforcing rules such as required seated, socially distanced service.

These orders go into effect on Wednesday, November 11, at 5 p.m. “All violators should be warned, they run the risk of jail time, fines, and actions being taken regarding their liquor licenses or other county licenses, or businesses being closed,” said Governor Hogan.

All of the measures are in place to combat the climbing case numbers, and also to prepare the state for the peak expected with the winter months. Dr. Ted Delbridge with the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems explained, “When we see what the trajectory is now, we are definitely concerned that this is a longer-lasting peak that will go into the winter months.”

Dr. Delbridge is encouraging people to get a flu shot. He says it can help defend against COVID-19… as becoming sick with the flu could be a comorbidity that could make the virus worse.

