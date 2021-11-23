Maryland Governor race heats up as President Donald Trump endorses Delegate Dan Cox

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican and current State Delegate Dan Cox in the Maryland Governor’s race.

The former president called Cox an “American first patriot.”

“Dan is for low taxes, school choice, and no more lockdowns,” Trump wrote in a statement released Monday night. “He supports our Military, our great Vets, our Second Amendment, which is under attack like never before, and importantly, is very strong on Election Integrity. He fought against the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way, and will bring secure Elections back to Maryland.”

Trump’s Save America PAC statement also took jabs at Governor Hogan and Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, Kelly Schulz an opponent of Cox’s.

“Dan is MAGA all the way—unlike his opponent, Kelly Schultz, who was handpicked by her “boss,” RINO Larry Hogan, who has been terrible for our Country and is against the America First Movement. As a State Delegate, Dan stood up to Hogan when he was supporting and meeting with Joe Biden.”

Following Trump’s endorsement, Hogan took to Twitter writing, “Personally, I’d prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points.”

Hogan also commented on the endorsement at his latest press conference.

“The voters of Maryland are going to make their own decision about who they think the next governor should be,” Hogan said on Tuesday, “And I’m pretty sure it’s not going to be the crazy Q-anon guy.”

The communications director for the Kelly Schulz for Governor campaign released a statement about the endorsement.

“Kelly Schulz’s life experience, credentials, and record of accomplishment make her uniquely qualified to lead this state,” wrote Mike Demkiw. “She is proud to have stood next to Governor Hogan over the last 8 years as they fought to make Maryland a better, safer, and more affordable place to live and raise a family. Don’t be fooled – Kelly Schulz is the only Republican who can win this race and the only person running who has the strength and ability to prevent the Maryland legislature from passing any law and tax they wish.”

Del. Cox who represents portions of Carroll and Frederick counties in the House of Delegates eagerly shared the news of Trump’s endorsement.

“Just over an hour ago I received a personal phone call from President Donald J. Trump and he graciously spoke with me for about 15 minutes, endorsing my campaign for Governor,” wrote Cox. “I am truly humbled and honored and will continue to stand with President Trump for lower taxes, school choice, no more lockdowns, for our veterans and Blue Line, for election integrity and to fix the 2020 elections.

Del. Cox also announced there will be a press conference in the coming days where he will discuss President Trump’s endorsement, his America First vision, and how the campaign will “win for all of Maryland.”