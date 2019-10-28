Maryland governor orders special election to fill Cummings’ seat

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- North Hagerstown High School was the only school in Maryland to be selected to create ornaments for the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 56 schools were selected around the country. The ornaments will be decorated on 56 smaller trees around the National Christmas Tree. The trees represent each U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia.