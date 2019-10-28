Maryland governor orders special election to fill Cummings’ seat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In order to fill the vacant seat left by the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation ordering a special election.
State law requires that a primary election be held at least 65 days after the governor’s proclamation is issued, and a general election be held at least 65 days after the primary.
“It is imperative for the 7th Congressional District to have a strong voice in the House of Representatives… Free and fair elections are the very foundation of American democracy, and we encourage the citizens of the 7th District to take part and let their voices be heard.”Gov. Larry Hogan
- Certificates of candidacy may be filed beginning on October 30, 2019.
- The deadline for nomination papers to be filed is November 20, 2019, and the deadline for candidate withdrawal is November 22, 2019.
- The special primary election will occur on February 4, 2020, 76 days from the filing deadline.
- The special general election will occur on April 28, 2020—the same date as the state’s spring primary, thereby avoiding the cost and confusion of multiple and additional election days—84 days after the special primary election.