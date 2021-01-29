Maryland Governor Larry Hogan launches vaccine education initiative, “GoVax”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a new statewide education plan on Friday, entitled “GoVax”. With Maryland on the cusp of opening up mass vaccination sites, state leaders are working to make sure people from all walks of life go to get their shot.

Joined by several prominent black figures, including Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott, Hogan explained the target audience for the education initiative.

“Our statewide vaccination plan will be tackling the initial vaccine hesitancy that we see in minority populations and underserved communities,” said Hogan.

While minorities are some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, accounting for a higher number of hospitalizations and deaths, these same communities often distrust the healthcare system. Especially for African-Americans, this skepticism dates back to instances of medical racism, such as the Tuskegee syphilis experiments. During these experiments, black men suffering from the disease were intentionally not given penicillin to cure them.

“We must operate through a lens of understanding that that hesitance is actually based in truth and fact on things that happened in the past,” said Scott. “And through credible messengers — through things like GoVax — is how we’re going to work with our communities to make sure that folks are doing the right thing. And that’s getting vaccinated.”

As part of this new education initiative, Hogan pulled together high-ranking people of color to give their approval of the vaccine. The campaign is intended to expand into more mediums such as billboards and TV ads.

“The GoVax campaign is one of the single most important things that any of us will ever be a part of,” said Hogan. “Because as we are able to encourage more and more Marylanders to get vaccinated, we will be able to move closer to returning our state to a sense of normalcy.”

So far, Maryland’s vaccines have reportedly been distributed disproportionately to white citizens.