Maryland governor increases hospital preparations amid COVID surge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Maryland have been on a sharp incline for over two weeks. And as residents still lack access to the critical confirmed daily case data on the state’s website, Governor Larry Hogan is working to give the hospital system a boost.

Not to be confused with Hogan’s orders last week to optimize hospital capacity, the governor is now instructing hospitals to revise their pandemic plans to prepare for a new wave of patients.

“As I announced last week, we are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and use every tool at our disposal to make sure our hospitals have the resources they need to prepare for this and future surges,” said Hogan. “These are important actions, but getting vaccinated or boosted continues to be the single most important thing Marylanders can do to protect against these dangerous COVID-19 variants.”

These new orders set specific actions for hospitals to take once the state hits certain hospitalization benchmarks. At 1,200 hospitalizations, all scheduling of non-urgent surgeries (which require an overnight stay by the patient) is to be paused. Once 1,500 Marylanders are hospitalized, pandemic plans will be implemented, which, in part, will increase hospital staff and bed capacity.

On Wednesday, the state sat just above 1,150 hospitalizations.

