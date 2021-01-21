Governor Hogan calls for reopening of Maryland schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan is calling for all Maryland school systems to return to in-person or hybrid instruction no later than Monday, March 1 or sooner.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Hogan to speak at 2:30 pm
by: Sylvia MphofePosted: / Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan is calling for all Maryland school systems to return to in-person or hybrid instruction no later than Monday, March 1 or sooner.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App