Governor Hogan calls for reopening of Maryland schools

Maryland

Hogan to speak at 2:30 pm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan is calling for all Maryland school systems to return to in-person or hybrid instruction no later than Monday, March 1 or sooner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

