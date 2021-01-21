Governor Hogan calls for reopening of Maryland schools

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) -- The Frederick County Sheriff’s office is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight Thursday in Emmitsburg. The office is requesting public assistance in locating the suspect.

Officials say witnesses reported that a man approached the victim from behind when they were reaching into their car in the area of Depaul Street. Officials say the suspect, identified as a slim 6-foot-tall man attempted to rob the victim with a knife, leading to a physical struggle.