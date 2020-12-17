Travelers who visit Maryland will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan issued an emergency order that requires limiting travel to essential purposes only. Marylanders who travel out of state or those who travel to Maryland will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test or self-quarantine for 10 days.

“You are safer at home for the holidays this year.”

The Maryland Department of Health has issued a public health advisory that will lower the gathering limit from 25 to 10. Marylanders are advised against all non-essential activities and holiday gatherings with people outside of their immediate household.

State employees will be required to work from home, effective Monday, December 21. All in-person customer-facing operations at state facilities will be temporarily suspended for the next 2 weeks.

Hogan announced an additional $180 million in immediate emergency economic relief to help families and small businesses that are being hit the hardest by the pandemic.

The Maryland Health Department reports 2,217 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This coming after Governor Hogan reinstated the National Guard and announced the state surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths.