Gov. Hogan announces the youngest COVID-19 victim in Maryland

Maryland

Hogan to speak at 4 p.m.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health reports 2,765 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

Governor Hogan stated in a tweet on Monday that Maryland’s total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached its highest level since May. Hogan reports that COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 51% over the past 2 weeks in the state.

Maryland has lost 4,516 residents to coronavirus, and yesterday the youngest victim, a one-year-old boy was lost due to the virus.

