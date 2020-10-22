Maryland Governor Hogan announces $250 million addition to ‘Maryland Strong’ initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced an addition of $250 million to the ‘Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative,’ in a Thursday press conference.

The relief package will fund small business grants, restaurant relief, and workforce retention programs. $100 million from the package has been dedicated to a rapid response fund to be used as needed for other elements of the state’s economic recovery.

“I have directed our teams in each agency to ensure that this funding gets out the door to our struggling citizens and small businesses as quickly as possible,” said Hogan. “We also intend to work closely with our local partners so they can assist in expeditiously getting this money into the hands of those who need it most.

Governor Larry Hogan also reported that Maryland is one of eight states where COVID-19 numbers are low and continue to stay low in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“According to the CDC, Maryland currently has one of the lowest death rates in the country,” Hogan said.

Despite positive state statistics, Hogan advised against complacence and encourages Marylanders to stay cautious and follow state health guidelines.

“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout the country, and this virus certainly does not recognize state borders,” Hogan said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.