Maryland governor expands child care access due to virus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order to expand child care access for critical personnel during a state of emergency while schools are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hogan signed the order on Saturday to ensure that child care services are available for providers of health care, emergency medical services and law enforcement.

Hogan says it’s part of the state’s commitment to maintaining essential services during a state of emergency, especially for those on the front lines helping to fight the public health threat. 

